Nelson Mandela Bay wants to take water tariffs down a notch
Councillors believe move would enhance city’s low-revenue collection rate
By Andisa Bonani - 27 January 2023
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to make a U-turn on its decision last year to impose punitive tariffs on water users whose consumption is high in a bid to bolster the city’s revenue collection efforts.
The metro’s revenue collection rate is sitting at a low 60.7%, far below the targeted 79%. ..
