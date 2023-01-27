×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay wants to take water tariffs down a notch

Councillors believe move would enhance city’s low-revenue collection rate

Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 27 January 2023

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to make a U-turn on its decision last year to impose punitive tariffs on water users whose consumption is high in a bid to bolster the city’s revenue collection efforts.

The metro’s revenue collection rate is sitting at a low 60.7%, far below the targeted 79%. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read