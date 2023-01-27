Man raped infant while mom slept, court hears
Shocking testimony emerged this week in the Gqeberha high court, where a 40-year-old man is accused of assaulting his wife and then raping his three-month-old baby boy.
It is alleged the man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his infant son, had assaulted his wife after she refused to have sex with him and then, after consuming copious amounts of alcohol, was found on his bed, half naked, with his genitalia in the baby’s mouth...
