×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Man raped infant while mom slept, court hears

Premium
27 January 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Shocking testimony emerged this week in the Gqeberha high court, where a 40-year-old man is accused of assaulting his wife and then raping his three-month-old baby boy.

It is alleged the man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his infant son, had assaulted his wife after she refused to have sex with him and then, after consuming copious amounts of alcohol, was found on his bed, half naked, with his genitalia in the baby’s mouth...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read