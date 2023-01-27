A 34-year-old man was clucking mad to think he could get away with it.
Police pounced on the man as he was loading the half-frozen chickens that had allegedly been hijacked from a truck earlier.
On Thursday at about 12.30pm, police received information about a black Corsa bakkie offloading bags of frozen chickens at a house in Ingwe Street, NU1, Motherwell.
Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said their members discovered the garage was full of bags of half-frozen chickens.
The driver was loading some bags onto his bakkie.
“Further investigations revealed that a delivery truck carrying bags of chicken was hijacked earlier in Swartkops.
“The truck was later recovered in Kwazakhele,” Swart said.
The Corsa bakkie and bags of chicken were confiscated by the SA Police Service.
The rest of the chickens were handed back to the affected company.
The estimated value of the chicken is almost R380,000.
The man will appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court soon on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property.
Swart said investigations continued as the search for the outstanding suspects was still under way.
HeraldLIVE
Man plucked into custody as ‘hijacked’ frozen chicken confiscated
Image: SUPPLIED
A 34-year-old man was clucking mad to think he could get away with it.
Police pounced on the man as he was loading the half-frozen chickens that had allegedly been hijacked from a truck earlier.
On Thursday at about 12.30pm, police received information about a black Corsa bakkie offloading bags of frozen chickens at a house in Ingwe Street, NU1, Motherwell.
Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said their members discovered the garage was full of bags of half-frozen chickens.
The driver was loading some bags onto his bakkie.
“Further investigations revealed that a delivery truck carrying bags of chicken was hijacked earlier in Swartkops.
“The truck was later recovered in Kwazakhele,” Swart said.
The Corsa bakkie and bags of chicken were confiscated by the SA Police Service.
The rest of the chickens were handed back to the affected company.
The estimated value of the chicken is almost R380,000.
The man will appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court soon on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property.
Swart said investigations continued as the search for the outstanding suspects was still under way.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
News
News