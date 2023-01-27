Eastern Cape official who ‘ordered bags for his church’ charged with tender fraud

An assistant director of financial management in a government department mandated to improve the quality of life of rural communities is facing tender fraud charges after allegedly using state funds to procure bags inscribed with the logo of his church.
Lukhanyo Cornelius Fesi, 44, was arrested by the East London-based Hawks serious corruption investigation team in the early hours on Wednesday.
“It is alleged during 2012 Fesi, as financial management assistant director at the department of rural development and agrarian reform, was requested to compile an internal memorandum for purchasing promotional material in preparation for a presidential visit in Mbizana,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela.
“It is further alleged a supplier was approached by Fesi and asked for quotations for bags. It is further reported that on seeing the bag sample, he told the supplier the bags would be suitable for his church.
“A quotation was submitted by the supplier and an order was issued by the department, not aware Fesi had allegedly given the supplier the logo of his church as an inscription on the bags.”
Image: 123RF/lutsenko
The supplier was later allegedly instructed by Fesi to deliver 300 bags worth R27,000 to his home. The department paid for the bags and R3,000 was allegedly paid by the supplier to Fesi as per his demand during the process.
“It was later established the department never received the promotional material as requested although the payment was made to the supplier, and a case of fraud was reported to the Hawks in 2016,” said Mgolodela.
Fesi appeared in the Zwelitsha magistrate’s court on Wednesday and was released on R2,000 bail. The case was remanded to February 27 for legal representation and to determine the court of trial.
The mission of the department is to “strive to create vibrant, equitable, sustainable rural communities and food security for all” with “improved quality of life, good governance and clean administration’ among its strategic goals.
