Wheelchair-bound woman desperate for RDP home
Shack on the top of a hill makes life difficult
Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 26 January 2023
A disabled woman is so desperate to be allocated a home, she begged the Knysna municipality’s human settlements department to give her one of the vandalised RDP houses in Dam Se Bos South.
The woman was initially allocated a shack along an unserviced piece of land in a temporary relocation area...
Wheelchair-bound woman desperate for RDP home
Shack on the top of a hill makes life difficult
A disabled woman is so desperate to be allocated a home, she begged the Knysna municipality’s human settlements department to give her one of the vandalised RDP houses in Dam Se Bos South.
The woman was initially allocated a shack along an unserviced piece of land in a temporary relocation area...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News