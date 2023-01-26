×

News

WATCH | Police open fire at 'peaceful protesters' in Komani

By Sivenathi Gosa - 26 January 2023
Komani in the Eastern Cape has come to a standstill after police fired rubber bullets and tear gas into a crowd during a service delivery protest on Thursday.
Image: SIVENATHI GOSA
Image: SIVENATHI GOSA

Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas into a crowd during a protest in Komani at the Hexagon Square on Thursday, where hundreds of frustrated residents had gathered in the morning to express their anger at the lack of service delivery.

The crowd, which was singing struggle songs and blocking oncoming traffic during the allegedly peaceful march, dispersed after being fired upon.

Komani is at a standstill as shops have closed due to the shooting and ongoing protest.

Enoch Mgijima local municipality mayor Madoda Papiyana arrived with his entourage a few minutes after the shooting.

Resident Axolile Masiza said the main purpose of the protest was to dissolve the municipality.

“We are tired of the nonexistent leadership within this municipality. People are struggling to sustain their livelihoods because of corruption and poor leadership,” Masiza said.

Residents say the Eastern Cape town has been without electricity for days. 

DispatchLIVE

