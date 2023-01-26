Tom Hamilton to head up St Andrew's College

This is a new year and era for St. Andrew's College as they welcomed their 20th headmaster to the helm of the iconic Makhanda school.
Tom Hamilton, who is no stranger to frontier country having served as deputy headmaster of St Andrew's College for four years between 1997 and 2001, returns to lead one of the province's most prominent boarding schools.
Hamilton's expansive career as leader and specialist mathematics teacher has seen him co-author three mathematics textbooks and fill the position of director of studies at St Alban’s College in the early 90s. He has also co-authored Derby Day, a book on schoolboy rugby in SA.
“Returning to the college as headmaster is an immense privilege for me and, in many respects, it is as if I have come back home," Hamilton said.
"I take up this role fully aware of the magnitude of the history and tradition here, and also the scale of the challenges that we face, within the school and within the city."
He left St Andrew's College to fill the position of headmaster of St Alban’s College, Pretoria, where he had previously been a housemaster and director of academics. During his tenure at St Alban’s, the school enjoyed a period of strong growth including a significant increase in pupil numbers
From 2017 to 2020, Hamilton was CEO of the Royal Bafokeng Institute, a company of the Royal Bafokeng Nation, with the aim of setting rural children on the path to achieving their full potential.
Thereafter, he had two successful years as CEO of the Kyalami Schools Group where he was responsible for the executive oversight of five schools.
However, he said the chance to serve St Andrew's College as headmaster was not an opportunity he could ignore.
The husband and father of three has extensive experience in governance, staff development, strategic leadership, and diversity and transformation imperatives and places a significant emphasis on academic excellence through his understanding of the educational realities in SA.
"I am realistically optimistic that with the support of council, staff, boys, parents and Old Andreans, we can tackle and resolve each and every challenge.”
St Andrew’s College is an Anglican boys’ boarding school with a history of more than 167 years. It enjoys a close relationship with its sister school, the Diocesan School for Girls.
The full-time boarding school has 470 pupils from 22 different countries. The 2022 matric class, which wrote the IEB examination, achieved a 100% pass rate with all but one of the 77 boys achieving a bachelor’s degree pass.
HeraldLIVE
Tom Hamilton to head up St Andrew's College
'It is as if I have come back home'
Image: SUPPLIED
This is a new year and era for St. Andrew's College as they welcomed their 20th headmaster to the helm of the iconic Makhanda school.
Tom Hamilton, who is no stranger to frontier country having served as deputy headmaster of St Andrew's College for four years between 1997 and 2001, returns to lead one of the province's most prominent boarding schools.
Hamilton's expansive career as leader and specialist mathematics teacher has seen him co-author three mathematics textbooks and fill the position of director of studies at St Alban’s College in the early 90s. He has also co-authored Derby Day, a book on schoolboy rugby in SA.
“Returning to the college as headmaster is an immense privilege for me and, in many respects, it is as if I have come back home," Hamilton said.
"I take up this role fully aware of the magnitude of the history and tradition here, and also the scale of the challenges that we face, within the school and within the city."
He left St Andrew's College to fill the position of headmaster of St Alban’s College, Pretoria, where he had previously been a housemaster and director of academics. During his tenure at St Alban’s, the school enjoyed a period of strong growth including a significant increase in pupil numbers
From 2017 to 2020, Hamilton was CEO of the Royal Bafokeng Institute, a company of the Royal Bafokeng Nation, with the aim of setting rural children on the path to achieving their full potential.
Thereafter, he had two successful years as CEO of the Kyalami Schools Group where he was responsible for the executive oversight of five schools.
However, he said the chance to serve St Andrew's College as headmaster was not an opportunity he could ignore.
The husband and father of three has extensive experience in governance, staff development, strategic leadership, and diversity and transformation imperatives and places a significant emphasis on academic excellence through his understanding of the educational realities in SA.
"I am realistically optimistic that with the support of council, staff, boys, parents and Old Andreans, we can tackle and resolve each and every challenge.”
St Andrew’s College is an Anglican boys’ boarding school with a history of more than 167 years. It enjoys a close relationship with its sister school, the Diocesan School for Girls.
The full-time boarding school has 470 pupils from 22 different countries. The 2022 matric class, which wrote the IEB examination, achieved a 100% pass rate with all but one of the 77 boys achieving a bachelor’s degree pass.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News