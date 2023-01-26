Popular wrestling show set to rejoin Splash Festival
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 26 January 2023
The popular Champions Pro Wrestling (CPW) Extravaganza Wrestlemonster is one hurdle closer to featuring as a headline act at this year’s Splash Festival.
The sport, recreation, arts and culture committee agreed on Tuesday to allocate R750,000 for the event...
