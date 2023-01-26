Pit bulls put down after Schauder attacks
By Riaan Marais - 26 January 2023
Two pit bull crossbreeds were surrendered to the Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) after two more attacks in Nelson Mandela Bay left five people severely injured.
Though one of the dogs, Bruno, emerged somewhat of a hero, saving his owner from possibly being killed by his brother, Captain, both family pets were euthanised on Tuesday. ..
