Nelson Mandela Bay’s creaking sewerage network ‘on the brink of collapse’
Mayor Retief Odendaal makes startling admission amid incessant load-shedding, vandalism and cable theft
By Guy Rogers and Riaan Marais - 26 January 2023
From Essexvale to Markman, Nelson Mandela Bay’s sewerage system is on the verge of collapse as cable theft, vandalism and load-shedding mesh with decades of poor maintenance in a perfect storm.
In Essexvale, at the bottom of Target Kloof, sewage has been pouring into the Baakens River for a week from a vandalised pump station, killing riverine life and creating a stench across the residential neighbourhood...
