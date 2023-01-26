×

News

LISTEN | Careers that will get you employed, according to the president

Skills 'our economy sorely needs'

By Bulelani Nonyukela - 26 January 2023
With youth unemployment at 59.6%, President Cyril Ramaphosa has suggested careers young people should pursue to avoid unemployment.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the economy is hungry for people skilled in certain disciplines and “if we are able to address the scourge of unemployment, these skills should be promoted”.

Listen to the president:

Youth unemployment stands at 59.6% and the president encouraged young people to attain skills that maximised their chances of employment and endorsed creativity and innovation. He said inclusive growth could be only be achieved when more people were working. Candidates with such skills could be assured they would not easily be joining the ranks of the unemployed, said the president. 

