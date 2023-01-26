×

Fraud accused Andrea Wessels fit to travel

Judge orders disgraced businesswoman to Gqeberha for multimillion-rand IPTS corruption case

26 January 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Andrea Wessels is fit to travel and face up to her multimillion-rand fraud accusation.

On Thursday, Gqeberha high court judge Philip Zilwa ordered that the disgraced businesswoman either fly or drive to Gqeberha within the next few days to prepare for her trial after the court spent two weeks determining if she was fit enough to do so...

