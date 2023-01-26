Fisherman bitten by shark caught in fishing net

A 36-year-old fisherman was lucky to escape with minor injuries after being bitten by a shark caught in fishing nets.
National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said NSRI duty crew were activated after a request for assistance from a fishing vessel was received on Wednesday, at about 7.15pm.
It is believed the man was bitten by the shark which had been caught in fishing nets during normal fishing operations offshore of Gqeberha.
“The fishing vessel alerted Telkom Maritime Radio Services, the Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) and the Transnet National Ports Authority.
“The local fishing vessel was headed towards the Port of Gqeberha from deep sea fishing grounds South of Cape Recife,” Lambinon said.
According to him, NSRI Gqeberha launched the rescue crafts seven nautical miles offshore.
The fisherman sustained shark bite wounds that were effectively treated by fellow crew first aiders.
“The patient was in a stable condition, in good spirits and fully mobile,” Lambinon said.
He was transferred onto the NSRI rescue craft and taken to the local NSRI rescue station where provincial health EMS paramedics assessed his injuries before he was transported via ambulance to hospital in a stable condition.
