Fed-up parents cut through the red tape and order lessons to begin

After a week of waiting anxiously on the sidelines while their children sat at home instead of going to class, parents of pupils at a brand new primary school in Motherwell decided to wait no more.
On Wednesday, they ordered the school’s teachers out of the staffroom and into their semi-finished classrooms, demanding that they start teaching immediately, even though the finishing touches were still being put to the school.
About 50 fed-up parents and community members gathered at Enkululekweni Primary in NU29, before making their way inside and urging their children to sit down for classes.
At the parents’ insistence, the teachers entered their classrooms and began giving lessons — even though they had been informed by officials that the school could not be used until an occupancy certificate had been obtained from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
The school has registered 1,146 pupils, from grades 1 to 7, and when a team from The Herald visited the premises shortly after 9.30am, the red tape and been well and truly slashed and the impromptu classes were in full swing.
Pupils at the new school, which had been two years in the making, had been turned away on Monday on the grounds that it was not yet ready and desks and learning material were still being brought to the premises.
The school principal, who had identified himself only as Mr Mayekiso, confirmed to the parents and community members on Wednesday that he had negotiated with one of the schools some of the pupils had previously attended to hand over their learning material.
The school head, who had earlier declined to be interviewed, undertook to approach another school in Motherwell which the remainder of the pupils had attended with the same request.
Construction of the desperately needed new school had started in 2021 to accommodate children from the large surrounding community, after parents had complained for years that the schools they had been forced to attend were too distant and that scholar transport was unreliable.
Because schools nearby were full, the pupils had to attend classes at least 5km away, in NU7 or NU12.
On Wednesday, Nomakula Mde, 47, the mother of a grade 7 pupil, said: “We were happy last week that the school would be ready.
“Everything is finished but now no official is bothering to address us.”
Mde said every morning since the new academic year had started she had given her daughter the false hope she would be able to start her lessons that day.
Sindiswa Vumendlini, 60, said her grandchild, who was due to start grade 1, was up and ready every morning since the new school year began on Wednesday last week.
“For 10 years we have waited for this school to be built.
“We are grateful to see that finally happening but with the delays, it leaves us with sleepless nights.
“What is frustrating is the uncertainty,” she said.
“No-one is coming up with an actual answer of when the school would be open and now our children will soon find themselves involved in criminal activities.”
Bambihlelo Joyi, whose two children started their unsanctioned lesson at the new school on Wednesday, said the parents knew they were taking a risk by putting the youngsters in a semi-finished school but they wanted to put pressure on the education department.
“Our fear now is that the department may come back in March and tell us that the school is not ready for the year,” he said.
On Monday, department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the school was not included in last year’s budget, but the department had bowed to pressure from the community.
He said the department was still in process of directing funds to the school, and it would only be ready to function when this was done.
On Wednesday, Mtima said there had been no changes and the department was still working on a process to get the necessary resources, such as learning material, to the school.
“The processes would not be done all in one day, but the department is still working on making sure the school is opened and functional, but during the course of the week we will update,” he said.
Public works spokesperson Sisanda George said the premises were ready for use but the delay in the handover was caused by the absence of an occupancy certificate.
He said the department had received an approval letter for certain technical drawings on Thursday last week.
“The next step is to install the water meter as they were awaiting the approved drawings.
“Once the meter is installed an inspection by the municipality will be conducted and it is only then that the occupancy certificate can be issued,” he said.
He said the premises would only be ready after the processes had been finalised by the municipality.
Bay municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said a municipal team could take up to three months to install meters at schools and other institutions.
