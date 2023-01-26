×

Fashion maestro Ndamase takes up GBV fight for Madiba

Famous designer returns to Bay to upskill vulnerable people through workshop, coursework

26 January 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Famed fashion designer and “Madiba shirt” creator Sonwabile Ndamase returned home last week to empower some of the province’s most vulnerable people through skills development and education.

The executive president of the South African Fashion Designers Agency visited Nelson Mandela Bay on the first leg of his empowerment project aimed at helping victims of gender-based violence to heal and upskill themselves...

