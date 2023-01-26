Coding continues to gain momentum in SA schools

Tangible Africa’s new flagship 40 Lessons programme is bolstering the number of South African school pupils acquire 21st Century skills.
Prof Jean Greyling, Tangible Africa Founder and Associate Professor at the Nelson Mandela University Computing Sciences Department said two sets of 40 Lessons have been developed for Foundation Phase and the InterSen phases of Primary School
The 40 Lessons programme — supported through online training and assistance from the energetic Tangible Africa staff — is already being rolled out to schools across SA.
Term one’s “Design Thinking” lessons will be provided free of charge to interested schools.
Tangible Africa’s offline coding kit will be required to continue with the lessons for Term 2, where the offline coding games BOATS and TANKS will be incorporated into the lessons.
Term three deals with Computational Thinking which is presented in a narrative way to help develop logical thinking.
Term four’s topic, Digital Citizenship, is focused on how pupils use technology and social media with the aim to keep pupils safe online and teach them to be good digital citizens.
Greyling said the programme was important to form a foundation for out-of-the-box thinking particularly for SA youth, many of whom attended schools in rural or impoverished communities.
“Schools that already have the coding kits, do not have to buy anything else.
“The coding kits are sold at a minimal cost and the games are played offline. The 40 Lessons programme was designed with all South African schools in mind, from the rural areas to the cities.
“We are very aware that 16,000 out of our 25,000 schools do not have computer labs,” Greyling said.
A generous sponsorship from Tangible Africa’s corporate partner, BASF, will see 40 deserving schools will receive the Tangible Africa coding kits at no cost.
Paul Mandersloot, Gqeberha Site Director of BASF’s Mobile Emissions Catalysts Division, said the company is determined to prepare young minds for the future.
“Education is the key to the future success of our country,” he said.
“BASF is committed to supporting the upliftment of educational projects that equip SA’s future leaders with the required skills for the 4th Industrial Revolution.”
Kelly Bush, Hudson Park Primary technology integrator and ICT teacher based in East London, developed the 40 Lessons programme for Tangible Africa.
Last year Bush was a provincial winner in the National Teachers Awards for Excellence in ICT and Enhanced Technology education.
“Teachers who do these lessons must not be scared to step into the 21st Century. They play an important role as facilitators in opening pupils’ minds to think about the world around them and come up with solutions by thinking for themselves,” Bush said.
To find out more about Tangible Africa, contact Prof Jean Greyling at Jean.Greyling@mandela.ac.za or Jackson Tshabalala at jackson@levafoundation.org.
HeraldLIVE
Coding continues to gain momentum in SA schools
Image: Supplied
Tangible Africa’s new flagship 40 Lessons programme is bolstering the number of South African school pupils acquire 21st Century skills.
Prof Jean Greyling, Tangible Africa Founder and Associate Professor at the Nelson Mandela University Computing Sciences Department said two sets of 40 Lessons have been developed for Foundation Phase and the InterSen phases of Primary School
The 40 Lessons programme — supported through online training and assistance from the energetic Tangible Africa staff — is already being rolled out to schools across SA.
Term one’s “Design Thinking” lessons will be provided free of charge to interested schools.
Tangible Africa’s offline coding kit will be required to continue with the lessons for Term 2, where the offline coding games BOATS and TANKS will be incorporated into the lessons.
Term three deals with Computational Thinking which is presented in a narrative way to help develop logical thinking.
Term four’s topic, Digital Citizenship, is focused on how pupils use technology and social media with the aim to keep pupils safe online and teach them to be good digital citizens.
Greyling said the programme was important to form a foundation for out-of-the-box thinking particularly for SA youth, many of whom attended schools in rural or impoverished communities.
“Schools that already have the coding kits, do not have to buy anything else.
“The coding kits are sold at a minimal cost and the games are played offline. The 40 Lessons programme was designed with all South African schools in mind, from the rural areas to the cities.
“We are very aware that 16,000 out of our 25,000 schools do not have computer labs,” Greyling said.
A generous sponsorship from Tangible Africa’s corporate partner, BASF, will see 40 deserving schools will receive the Tangible Africa coding kits at no cost.
Paul Mandersloot, Gqeberha Site Director of BASF’s Mobile Emissions Catalysts Division, said the company is determined to prepare young minds for the future.
“Education is the key to the future success of our country,” he said.
“BASF is committed to supporting the upliftment of educational projects that equip SA’s future leaders with the required skills for the 4th Industrial Revolution.”
Kelly Bush, Hudson Park Primary technology integrator and ICT teacher based in East London, developed the 40 Lessons programme for Tangible Africa.
Last year Bush was a provincial winner in the National Teachers Awards for Excellence in ICT and Enhanced Technology education.
“Teachers who do these lessons must not be scared to step into the 21st Century. They play an important role as facilitators in opening pupils’ minds to think about the world around them and come up with solutions by thinking for themselves,” Bush said.
To find out more about Tangible Africa, contact Prof Jean Greyling at Jean.Greyling@mandela.ac.za or Jackson Tshabalala at jackson@levafoundation.org.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News