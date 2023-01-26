×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

'Another weekend special provided by Eskom' — South Africans react to stage 5 load-shedding

26 January 2023
Kyle Zeeman
Digital Editor
Load-shedding has been ramped up to stage 5. Stock photo.
Load-shedding has been ramped up to stage 5. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/beercrafter

South Africans have again flooded social media in anger and frustration at Eskom, after the power utility announced stage 5 load-shedding on Wednesday.

The country had been battling stage 3 and 4 load-shedding before the announcement that the breakdown of a generating unit each at Camden, Kendal, Lethabo and Majuba power stations had ramped up the restrictions.

“During the same time the return to service of a generating unit each at Matla and Tutuka power stations has been delayed. Two generating units at Kriel, a unit each at Majuba and Tutuka power stations, have been returned to service.” 

Stage 5 load-shedding will run from Thursday morning until Saturday morning.

Stage 4 will kick in from 5am until 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, and increase to stage 5 between 4pm and 5am on both days.

“Load-shedding” and “stage 5" both dominated the Twitter trends list, as gatvol South Africans questioned the breakdown of the units and lambasted the power utility.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read