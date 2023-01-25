When the dams dry up, who you gonna call? Leakbusters!
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 25 January 2023
With 30% of Nelson Mandela Bay’s water lost through leaks, and dams at a critical low, a deadline of one month has been set for the metro’s leak-repairs bottleneck to be cleared.
Though the team appointed to address the crisis has already made a large dent in the number of leaks, having fixed 856 in just one week, there are still a shocking 7,000 leaks in the city, which is speedily running dry...
