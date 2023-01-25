×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

When the dams dry up, who you gonna call? Leakbusters!

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 25 January 2023

With 30% of Nelson Mandela Bay’s water lost through leaks, and dams at a critical low, a deadline of one month has been set for the metro’s leak-repairs bottleneck to be cleared.

Though the team appointed to address the crisis has already made a large dent in the number of leaks, having fixed 856 in just one week, there are still a shocking 7,000 leaks in the city, which is speedily running dry...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read