Six injured, one dead in Gelvandale shooting spree

A brazen shooting spree in Gelvandale on Tuesday evening left six people injured and one man dead.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said shortly after the shootings in Tobias and Beaton streets, another shoot-out with police ensued after they cornered three suspects a stones’ throw away.
She said in the first incident at about 6.35pm, police attended to a complaint of a shooting in Beaton Street where two women aged 38 and 53 had sustained gunshot wounds in the arm and wrist respectively.
A 30-year-old male, later identified as Ashraf Nordien, was found dead in a yard with multiple gunshot wounds.
“While still busy at the scene, shots could be heard in Tobias Street which is next to Beaton Street.
“Two males, ages unknown, each sustained a gunshot wound in the hip.
“It is further alleged that a white Chev Optra was involved in the shootings,” Naidu said.
The police spotted the vehicle in Borchards Street where there was a shoot-out between police and the suspects.
“When the vehicle stopped in Numan Street, three suspects got out and ran away.
“Two suspects were found in the car — one with a gunshot wound to his leg and the other with multiple stab wounds. Three firearms were also recovered.”
Naidu said the alleged gang suspects were taken to hospital for treatment.
Police are investigating a case of murder, six of attempted murder, two charges of illegal possession of firearms and illegal possession of ammunition. Additional charges may be added as the investigation unfolds.
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata has warned that police will not be deterred by criminals.
“An attack on a police officer undermines the integrity of the state and we will be working about the clock to secure the arrest of the outstanding suspects.
“We urge the communities to work with us to rid their areas of illegal firearms, drugs and gang related crime.
“In the last 10 days, a total of 24 firearms, 342 rounds of ammunition and eight replica firearms were recovered within the metro. This emanates from our concerted efforts and proactive approach towards the perpetrators of crime,” Ncata said.
