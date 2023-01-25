Public accounts committee wants to include community participation
The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) on Tuesday morning sat for its first meeting to adopt a road map for the year.
The less than 15-minute meeting was held at the Noninzi Luzipho building for the committee to discuss its yearly plans...
Public accounts committee wants to include community participation
Politics Reporter
The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) on Tuesday morning sat for its first meeting to adopt a road map for the year.
The less than 15-minute meeting was held at the Noninzi Luzipho building for the committee to discuss its yearly plans...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
News