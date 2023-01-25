×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Public accounts committee wants to include community participation

Premium
25 January 2023
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) on Tuesday morning sat for its first meeting to adopt a road map for the year.

The less than 15-minute meeting was held at the Noninzi Luzipho building for the committee to discuss its yearly plans...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read