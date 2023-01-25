×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Protesters picket outside Markman company demanding jobs

Premium
25 January 2023
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter

A group of irate Nelson Mandela Bay residents picketed outside the premises of Kalahari Autoforce in Markman on Tuesday, demanding that unemployed people from the metro be given jobs. 

The protesters marched from the Engen petrol station to the manganese-handling company, claiming it had breached an agreement that Markman businesses would ensure that vacancies were filled first by locals...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read