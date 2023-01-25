Old Austria restaurant closes another chapter
Well-known Gqeberha eatery to serve its last meal on January 31
Premium
By Tremaine van Aardt - 25 January 2023
After half a century of serving up some of the finest meals, malt and memories, Old Austria restaurant is closing — for now.
Despite having three sets of owners and occupying two different premises since its establishment in 1972, one thing remains unchanged...
Old Austria restaurant closes another chapter
Well-known Gqeberha eatery to serve its last meal on January 31
After half a century of serving up some of the finest meals, malt and memories, Old Austria restaurant is closing — for now.
Despite having three sets of owners and occupying two different premises since its establishment in 1972, one thing remains unchanged...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
News