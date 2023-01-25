Men accused of rape, murder of teen to stand trial in March
More than two years after the body of 14-year-old Patronicia (Mandy) Jordaan was found in the bushes in the Gelvandale area, 11 men charged with her brutal gang rape and murder are expected to finally stand trial.
The case was postponed this week in the Gqeberha regional court. ..
Men accused of rape, murder of teen to stand trial in March
Court reporter
More than two years after the body of 14-year-old Patronicia (Mandy) Jordaan was found in the bushes in the Gelvandale area, 11 men charged with her brutal gang rape and murder are expected to finally stand trial.
The case was postponed this week in the Gqeberha regional court. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
News