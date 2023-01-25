Kolisi comes home to tell his great story

When the idea of a film of his life was put to champion rugby player Siya Kolisi, his primary condition was that the first viewing take place in the township he grew up in — Zwide.
Despite it being a world away from Cannes or Hollywood, or even Johannesburg, Zwide will indeed premiere the much-awaited Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story at the weekend.
It's yet another victory in Kolisi’s remarkable narrative, a dream that first took hold in the small, cramped home he grew up in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Subsequently, triumph has followed triumph, culminating in the 2019 Rugby World Cup victory, but going back — and giving back — to where it all began is a moment just as sweet for Kolisi.
The point of Kolisi’s request was that he wanted to demonstrate that his story is the story of the community.
Kolisi’s mantra has always been that he is not a self-made man and that his story and successes belong to those who provided resources, opportunities, support, and care, and stood by him since childhood.
The community in Zwide is the brightest of the communities to have done this, he said.
“I wanted to showcase SA because it’s such a beautiful country, but I also wanted to authentically show viewers what the township looks like and how more people need to invest in these areas.
“For me, some of my best memories are from the township, and it’s the people in my community who motivate me every day.
“I now have the platform to hopefully change the stories of kids growing up in similar circumstances, but at the same time the biggest thing for me is to change the mindset while they’re still living in tough conditions.”
Not only does the documentary — facilitated by world-renowned agency Roc Nation Sports International — delve deeply into Kolisi’s improbable rise to international stardom as he led the country to a World Cup victory as the first black Test captain of the Springboks, it also takes an unashamed look at his personal life.
He shares the story of his complicated relationship with his father, and his journey with wife Rachel in this intimate film.
“Siya’s story is rich in excitement, drama, inspiration and joy; qualities with which we can all identify,” Marc Jury, CEO of SuperSport, said.
“This film is nuanced and shows a side of Siya that is seldom seen, a side that will give hope to many.”
On Saturday, a month before the documentary is broadcast on DStv, 1,000 people in Kolisi’s hometown will get to watch it — Kolisi’s homage to those who formed part of his remarkable story.
Tickets for the screening at Isaac Booi Senior Primary School in Zwide are free.
The rugby hero himself will be in attendance for a question-and-answer session before the screening.
Proceeds from Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story will be channelled back to the community and various causes supported by the Kolisi family.
It will then be broadcast on M-Net on February 26 at 5pm and on 1 Magic at the same time. At 8pm it will be broadcast on SuperSport (Grandstand, Rugby, and Variety 1).
