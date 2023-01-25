×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Knysna informal settlement residents feel forgotten by municipality

Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 25 January 2023

Dam Se Bos South residents who live behind a water trench leading to a dam say the Knysna Municipality has been ignoring their complaints about the stench and the possibility that it is a health hazard.

The Ward 3 residents say they have reported the stagnant green water to the Knysna service delivery department more than five times since the start of the year, but their complaints have fallen on deaf ears...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read