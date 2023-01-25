Knysna informal settlement residents feel forgotten by municipality
Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 25 January 2023
Dam Se Bos South residents who live behind a water trench leading to a dam say the Knysna Municipality has been ignoring their complaints about the stench and the possibility that it is a health hazard.
The Ward 3 residents say they have reported the stagnant green water to the Knysna service delivery department more than five times since the start of the year, but their complaints have fallen on deaf ears...
Knysna informal settlement residents feel forgotten by municipality
Dam Se Bos South residents who live behind a water trench leading to a dam say the Knysna Municipality has been ignoring their complaints about the stench and the possibility that it is a health hazard.
The Ward 3 residents say they have reported the stagnant green water to the Knysna service delivery department more than five times since the start of the year, but their complaints have fallen on deaf ears...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
News