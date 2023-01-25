×

News

Homeowners in Morningside fight to keep pit bulls

Petition started after residents’ association attempts to bar certain breeds from premises

25 January 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

Homeowners at The Ridge complex in Morningside are bemoaning a request that they get rid of certain breeds of dogs in the wake of widespread pit bull attacks.

The situation unravelled when a three-year-old pit bull momentarily escaped its yard while the owner was away almost two weeks ago...

