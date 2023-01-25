A 73-year-old hawker was arrested at a highway taxi rank this week for allegedly dealing in drugs.
Mdantsane police searched her stall on Monday and confiscated 50 packets of tik and 410 Mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R36,000, said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Hazel Mqala.
“The woman was arrested on charges of possession of and dealing in drugs. An undisclosed amount of money was also confiscated.”
TimesLIVE
Elderly street hawker bust with tik and Mandrax
Image: 123RF/scanrail
TimesLIVE
