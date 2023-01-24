×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Family and friends pay tribute to anti-apartheid activist Frene Ginwala

Scheduled to begin at 10am

By TimesLIVE - 24 January 2023

Family and friends will pay tribute to late anti-apartheid activist Frene Ginwala at an official memorial service today.

Ginwala, a former activist, politician and journalist, was best known as the first speaker of the National Assembly from 1994 to 2004.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read