Family and friends will pay tribute to late anti-apartheid activist Frene Ginwala at an official memorial service today.
Ginwala, a former activist, politician and journalist, was best known as the first speaker of the National Assembly from 1994 to 2004.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Family and friends pay tribute to anti-apartheid activist Frene Ginwala
Scheduled to begin at 10am
Family and friends will pay tribute to late anti-apartheid activist Frene Ginwala at an official memorial service today.
Ginwala, a former activist, politician and journalist, was best known as the first speaker of the National Assembly from 1994 to 2004.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
News
News