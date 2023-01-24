Thousands of Bay pupils still without schools
New year gets off to shaky start as parents scramble to find places for their children amid delays, capacity challenges
Premium
By Yolanda Palezweni and Tshepiso Mametela - 24 January 2023
Nearly a week into the new school year, thousands of Nelson Mandela Bay pupils are still sitting at home.
Some are waiting for their school to be built, while others battle to secure a place...
Thousands of Bay pupils still without schools
New year gets off to shaky start as parents scramble to find places for their children amid delays, capacity challenges
Nearly a week into the new school year, thousands of Nelson Mandela Bay pupils are still sitting at home.
Some are waiting for their school to be built, while others battle to secure a place...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
News