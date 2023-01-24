Suspended housing boss’s fraud trial hits snag
By Devon Koen - 24 January 2023
Suspended metro housing boss Mvuleni Mapu is expected back in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court in February after his fraud and corruption case was postponed on Monday due to the unavailability of his attorney.
Mapu and Gqeberha businesswoman Bulelwa Mkawakwi Ntanga were arrested in August 2020...
Suspended housing boss’s fraud trial hits snag
Suspended metro housing boss Mvuleni Mapu is expected back in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court in February after his fraud and corruption case was postponed on Monday due to the unavailability of his attorney.
Mapu and Gqeberha businesswoman Bulelwa Mkawakwi Ntanga were arrested in August 2020...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
News