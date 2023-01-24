Motherwell’s top pupil aims for PhD
Matric distinctions just the start for determined Yonela Mjuluki
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 24 January 2023
With his distinctions bagged, making his mother and school proud as the top achieving pupil for 2022, Yonela Mjuluki is setting his sights even higher — aiming for a PhD and to be a computer science lecturer.
But it has been a long journey for the 19-year-old, who recalls failing grade 8 and having to reflect on what he wanted to do with his life...
