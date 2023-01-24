Missionvale pupils have to dodge sewage after persistent leak
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 24 January 2023
Pupils at the Normoyle Primary School in Missionvale were forced to dodge sewage less than a week into the new school year as a result of an ongoing plumbing problem.
The puddle of sewage is between the library and music room at the Missionvale Care Centre, where the school is located...
Missionvale pupils have to dodge sewage after persistent leak
Pupils at the Normoyle Primary School in Missionvale were forced to dodge sewage less than a week into the new school year as a result of an ongoing plumbing problem.
The puddle of sewage is between the library and music room at the Missionvale Care Centre, where the school is located...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
News