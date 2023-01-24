×

News

Missionvale pupils have to dodge sewage after persistent leak

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 24 January 2023

Pupils at the Normoyle Primary School in Missionvale were forced to dodge sewage less than a week into the new school year as a result of an ongoing plumbing problem. 

The puddle of sewage is between the library and music room at the Missionvale Care Centre, where the school is located...

