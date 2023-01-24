Le Bon Bakery murder accused denies being at scene
By Devon Koen - 24 January 2023
The only surviving suspect in the Le Bon Bakery robbery, that left a police officer dead, has denied he was ever in the bakery.
On Monday, robbery and murder accused Sibusiso Mchunu told the Gqeberha high court that he was not present at the time of the shooting and that he and his father, Simon, had been travelling around Central looking for his cousin, Mandise Jizeli...
