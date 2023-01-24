IPTS fraud accused to undergo more medical tests
Results will determine if Wessels can travel to Gqeberha for trial
By Devon Koen - 24 January 2023
Fraud and racketeering accused Andrea Wessels will have to undergo further medical tests to determine if she can travel from Johannesburg to attend her trial in Gqeberha.
On Monday, Gauteng general practitioner Dr Coenraad van Schoor, who has been treating Wessels since July 2022, told the Gqeberha high court Wessels had presented with a myriad of ailments pointing to the possibility of her experiencing a bleeding peptic ulcer which needed urgent attention...
