×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

IPTS fraud accused to undergo more medical tests

Results will determine if Wessels can travel to Gqeberha for trial

Premium
By Devon Koen - 24 January 2023

Fraud and racketeering accused Andrea Wessels will have to undergo further medical tests to determine if she can travel from Johannesburg to attend her trial in Gqeberha.

On Monday, Gauteng general practitioner Dr Coenraad van Schoor, who has been treating Wessels since July 2022, told the Gqeberha high court Wessels had presented with a myriad of ailments pointing to the possibility of her experiencing a bleeding peptic ulcer which needed urgent attention...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read