Heatwave in Gauteng and KZN — here’s what you need to know and how to prepare
Reporter
Image: 123RF
Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal residents have been urged to prepare for temperatures as high as 39°C this week.
Temperatures in Gauteng are expected to reach a high of 34°C on Wednesday.
A heatwave in KwaZulu-Natal, with temperatures ranging from 32°C to 39°C, is expected to persist until 8pm on Tuesday.
According to Gauteng Weather, hotter temperatures with low chances of rain can be expected later in the week.
“Alert, worst of the heat ahead,” said the regional weather service.
The South African Weather Service said a heatwave in KwaZulu-Natal, with persistently high temperatures, can be expected in the central and eastern parts of the province.
“Extremely high temperature affect humans’ ability to cool their bodies through sweating. This can be a real threat that leads to heat-related illness such as hyperthermia, heat stroke and respiratory conditions. In an extremely hot environment, the serious health and safety concern is heat stroke,” said the service.
Avoiding heat during working ours
Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi said the department's inspectors suggested employers conduct a risk assessment of the workplace, and when any of the identified risks change, they need to introduce mitigating measures.
Nxesi said inspectors were conducting inspections and have recommended farm workers work from 4am to 11am and resume work from 5pm to 7pm.
Using municipal pools
The Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) urged residents to use municipal pools to minimise the effects of the heatwave.
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi advised residents to take heed of heatwave safety tips.
“We advise residents to stay indoors, if possible, drink lots of liquids to prevent dehydration and wear light clothing.”
He said parents need to ensure children are kept out of direct sunlight between 11am and 3pm and should apply sunscreen on their children or make them wear hats.
“High road temperatures increase the possibility of veld fires. The hot, dry and windy conditions present the threat of veld fires and people are discouraged from dumping their burning cigarettes butts on dry grass or leaving open fires unmonitored.
Those who take the plunge in swimming pools have been advised to:
