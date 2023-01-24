Former EFF general secretary Godrich Gardee has slammed a protester who snatched the wig off an official during a demonstration.
In a video of the incident, shared online this week, a woman can be seen addressing a crowd of angry residents. As the woman turns to speak to a section of the group, a protester behind her snatches her wig and dashes off.
The woman then gives chase, as the crowd laughs and jeers.
Responding to one social media user's suggestion we “normalise removing the wig of the ANC woman and buy bread with the money”, Gardee said those who ridicule women should be shunned.
“We must normalise shunning those who humiliate a woman for whatever reason. You do not need to be a victim of gender-based violence to appreciate that women abuse is not a tool of war or opposition politics and protest”.
He said there is war on women's bodies and called for an end to women abuse.
“Women should never contribute to the escalation of GBV nor undermine the fight against women abuse”.
Godrich Gardee weighs in on woman getting her wig snatched over service delivery failure
Digital Editor
Image: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla
