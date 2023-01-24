Gift of the Givers to hand over soon to be dual-medium refurbished school

Gift of the Givers will hand over the upgraded Port Natal School in Umbilo on Tuesday.
This school is one of many to benefit from the organisation’s R40m infrastructure upgrade of schools affected by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal in April last year.
The organisation said the principal and management agreed to convert the high school section of the 90-year-old Afrikaans-medium school into a dual-medium institution after the Gift of the Givers upgrade.
The school said on its website that in 2017 its primary section (grade 1-7) was restructured to allow English-medium classes.
Gift of the Givers said the construction team followed the KwaZulu-Natal Amafa and Research Institute's guidelines as the school is a heritage site. Amafa is the provincial heritage resources authority.
The organisation’s upgrade project has seen its teams repairing floors, roofs, ceilings, windows, doors, toilets, classrooms, buildings, stormwater drains, boundary walls, electrical and water networks.
It said many schools were in a bad state of repair, unrelated to the floods, but due to lack of maintenance over the years.
The Gift of the Givers will also hand over Insizwakazi Primary School in Pinetown at 1pm on Tuesday.
The organisation handed over Tyburn Primary School in Chatsworth and Mason Lincoln Special School in Umlazi on Monday.
“Our children require upgraded and modernised facilities to match the commitment, compassion and care of highly dedicated teachers who are parents and educators of children who come from backgrounds with a myriad of social issues.
“Upgraded schools are a symbol of hope that encourage a positive mindset in learners, educators and parents, serving as a motivation for substantially improved outcomes. Funding for upgrades nationally will be welcomed,” the organisation said.
It said the infrastructure upgrade programme is augmented by drilling of boreholes, distribution of school furniture, uniforms, stationery, sporting equipment, providing counselling services and bulk feeding.
TimesLIVE
Gift of the Givers to hand over soon to be dual-medium refurbished school
Journalist
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
Gift of the Givers will hand over the upgraded Port Natal School in Umbilo on Tuesday.
This school is one of many to benefit from the organisation’s R40m infrastructure upgrade of schools affected by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal in April last year.
The organisation said the principal and management agreed to convert the high school section of the 90-year-old Afrikaans-medium school into a dual-medium institution after the Gift of the Givers upgrade.
The school said on its website that in 2017 its primary section (grade 1-7) was restructured to allow English-medium classes.
Gift of the Givers said the construction team followed the KwaZulu-Natal Amafa and Research Institute's guidelines as the school is a heritage site. Amafa is the provincial heritage resources authority.
The organisation’s upgrade project has seen its teams repairing floors, roofs, ceilings, windows, doors, toilets, classrooms, buildings, stormwater drains, boundary walls, electrical and water networks.
It said many schools were in a bad state of repair, unrelated to the floods, but due to lack of maintenance over the years.
The Gift of the Givers will also hand over Insizwakazi Primary School in Pinetown at 1pm on Tuesday.
The organisation handed over Tyburn Primary School in Chatsworth and Mason Lincoln Special School in Umlazi on Monday.
“Our children require upgraded and modernised facilities to match the commitment, compassion and care of highly dedicated teachers who are parents and educators of children who come from backgrounds with a myriad of social issues.
“Upgraded schools are a symbol of hope that encourage a positive mindset in learners, educators and parents, serving as a motivation for substantially improved outcomes. Funding for upgrades nationally will be welcomed,” the organisation said.
It said the infrastructure upgrade programme is augmented by drilling of boreholes, distribution of school furniture, uniforms, stationery, sporting equipment, providing counselling services and bulk feeding.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
Politics
News