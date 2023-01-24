After a 53-year-old Addo farmer realised his bakkie was missing and told police he suspected his labourers, he was confronted by a group of angry men.
After returning his bakkie, the farm workers allegedly tried to attack him and he had to seek refuge in his house.
His door and windows were smashed.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the farmer realised on Sunday afternoon that his bakkie was missing.
“He suspected his farm workers had taken the vehicle,” Naidu said.
“He then reported the alleged theft to the police.”
At about 6pm, the workers returned to the farm with the bakkie.
“They were very inebriated and two of them tried to attack the farmer who ran into his house and locked the doors.
“The drunken workers damaged his door and windows,” Naidu said.
She said police were summoned and five suspects aged between 28 and 54 were arrested and detained on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle.
Additional charges of malicious damage to property and attempted murder may be added to the existing charge, Naidu said.
The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.
HeraldLIVE
Farm workers arrested after alleged attack over bakkie theft
Image: 123RF/ BELCHONOK
After a 53-year-old Addo farmer realised his bakkie was missing and told police he suspected his labourers, he was confronted by a group of angry men.
After returning his bakkie, the farm workers allegedly tried to attack him and he had to seek refuge in his house.
His door and windows were smashed.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the farmer realised on Sunday afternoon that his bakkie was missing.
“He suspected his farm workers had taken the vehicle,” Naidu said.
“He then reported the alleged theft to the police.”
At about 6pm, the workers returned to the farm with the bakkie.
“They were very inebriated and two of them tried to attack the farmer who ran into his house and locked the doors.
“The drunken workers damaged his door and windows,” Naidu said.
She said police were summoned and five suspects aged between 28 and 54 were arrested and detained on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle.
Additional charges of malicious damage to property and attempted murder may be added to the existing charge, Naidu said.
The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
Politics