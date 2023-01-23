×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Zwide community members clean up illegal dumpsite

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 23 January 2023

Fed up with a lack of refuse collection in their area, a group of Zwide residents and South African National Coalition (SANGOCO) woke up at the crack of dawn on Sunday to tackle the issue of illegal dumping head on.

Van der Kemp Street in Zwide received special treatment as residents rolled up their sleeves in an attempt to eradicate illegal dumping. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read