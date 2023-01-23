Prosecutor demands R6.5m payout over ‘unlawful and wrongful’ arrest
By Devon Koen - 23 January 2023
A Humansdorp state prosecutor who was arrested and charged for allegedly failing to report the suspected sexual assault of a minor is demanding R6.5m in damages from her employer and the police, failing which she plans to sue.
Vicky Rossouw has continued on her cause to clear her name, issuing a letter of final demand for R6.5m on the National Director of Public Prosecutions, the minister of police and both the national and provincial commissioners of police...
