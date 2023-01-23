Kariega police are urgently trying to trace the next of kin of two men found dead.
On January 4, at about 3.10pm, the body of a man, estimated to be in his early 20s, was found next to the R75 in Kariega.
He had several stab wounds in the neck.
The man was wearing a black jacket, blue T-shirt, beige trousers and beige socks.
A case of murder is under investigation.
Anyone who might be able to assist in identifying the victim is urged to contact detective Constable Frederick Bosman on 078-196-6590.
In a second unrelated case, the body of a man, aged between 25 and 30, was discovered on January 20 at 6.35pm by Gerald Smith residents.
The man was lying in the bushes next to Doring Hoek Road, Grovedale, and had multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
He was dressed in grey tracksuit pants, a red, blue and white Relay cap, black Kappa T-shirt and a mustard pair of Ellesse shoes.
The word “Deon” is tattooed on his left wrist and his left ring finger is amputated.
A murder case has been opened.
Anyone who can assist in identifying the man, should contact detective Sergeant Ricardo January on 072-217-5772 or go to their nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
Police trying to identify two murder victims
Image: PAUL FLEET/ 123RF
