Our 42,000km hotline to the world
Onlookers flock to Pollok Beach to watch Bay leg of installation of high-speed undersea telecom cable
Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 23 January 2023
People passing Pollok Beach at the weekend were met by an unfamiliar sight as excavators dug trenches into the surf, with a line of buoys leading out to a huge ship at sea.
The construction is part of a multibillion-rand project to connect Africa to the world through 2Africa Cables...
Our 42,000km hotline to the world
Onlookers flock to Pollok Beach to watch Bay leg of installation of high-speed undersea telecom cable
People passing Pollok Beach at the weekend were met by an unfamiliar sight as excavators dug trenches into the surf, with a line of buoys leading out to a huge ship at sea.
The construction is part of a multibillion-rand project to connect Africa to the world through 2Africa Cables...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News