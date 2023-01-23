While the temperature in Durban soared on Monday, a newborn baby was found abandoned near the Phoenix police station, north of the city.
KwaZulu-Natal VIP Protection Services said a call for help was received at about 9.20am.
Resident Farouk Bobat heard the cries of a baby and went with others to investigate.
“Bobat and community members rallied together and discovered a newborn abandoned male at a fence opposite the Phoenix highway.
“The baby is safe and in the care of KZN VIP medics who responded to the call together with police. The baby has been treated and transported to hospital.”
Newborn baby found abandoned in Durban’s sweltering heat
Image: KZN VIP Protection
