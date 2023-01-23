Nelson Mandela Bay faces extra burden of water-shedding unless usage is reduced

After eight years of drought, Nelson Mandela Bay’s water supply is in the worst position it has been in to date, meaning the metro’s residents face a double whammy of both load- and water-shedding.
Though the Nooitgedacht low level treatment works has come on stream, it is not the “silver bullet” solution initially envisioned, according to Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen.
The situation has worsened because the metro’s water consumption has not dropped meaningfully in the past two years, despite warnings and repeated pleas from various city authorities.
“Despite the best efforts of some businesses and residents, not enough people take the situation seriously.
“We simply use too much water, at 50 megalitres (ML) per day, beyond the target of 230ML/day.
“We have become complacent about water usage and saving water, partly due to focus shifting to the load-shedding crisis, but we cannot take our eyes off this ball.
“The risk of areas of the metro intermittently running out of water remains extremely high,” she said.
The metro’s supply dams are sitting at 14.46% of total capacity and the national department of water & sanitation and the Amatola Water Board have warned that the Bay may face further restrictions in the amount of water it can extract from the dams, making water-augmentation measures even more urgent.
Though Van Huyssteen welcomed the municipality’s announcements last week on progress of the R1.2bn water augmentation and drought-mitigation plan by the metro and the department of water and sanitation, she said it needed to get the basics right.
“It is unacceptable that 44% of our treated water is ‘non-revenue’ water, in other words it is stolen or wasted without being billed, and over 30% of this is due to leaks,” she said.
Van Huyssteen said despite the municipality's struggles, water consumption remained among the biggest contributors to the ever-depleting dam levels.
“Water demand exceeds available supply, even without factoring in the various problems on the supply side.
“Consumers who waste water, don’t re-use greywater and, worst of all, fill tanks meant for rainwater with municipal water, are making the problem worse.
“It is time the message sinks in that we live in a water-scarce area and that we need to become water-resilient and self-reliant.
“This is not only up to government, but to all of us as individuals, households and businesses,” she said.
The business chamber’s water task team leader, Basil Mugwagwa, said businesses needed to be responsible by using less water to achieve the same goals, without compromising quality.
Gqeberha resident and Perez Construction and Civil Company owner Nosipho Busati said the worsening water-supply situation continued to have an adverse effect on business in the Bay.
“Even though private clients provide their own water, for things such as paving and working in commercial sites far from water supply, the business suffers the cost,” Busati said.
“The cost of petrol and water has gone up.
“We end up losing because we purchase water that we did not budget for.”
HeraldLIVE
HeraldLIVE
