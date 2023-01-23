Long wait for seat in matric class pays off
By Roslyn Baatjies - 23 January 2023
With a dream to obtain his matric qualification, Ethan Damana refused to take no for an answer — even after the 20-year-old was shown the door at a northern areas high school when he wanted to register as a pupil in his grade 12 year.
Last week, the Bethelsdorp Extension 32 resident smiled from ear to ear as that dream became a reality. ..
