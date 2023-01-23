×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Load-shedding levels worsen overnight

By TImesLIVE - 23 January 2023
South Africans have been warned to prepare for permanent load-shedding between stages 2 and 3 for two years to allow Eskom time to address maintenance issues. File photo.
South Africans have been warned to prepare for permanent load-shedding between stages 2 and 3 for two years to allow Eskom time to address maintenance issues. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Eskom says load-shedding will be implemented at stage 3 until 4pm on Monday and at stage 4 until 5am on Tuesday.

This is due to two generating units at Tutuka power station being shut down during the night, while the return to service of an Arnot power station unit has been delayed, further reducing available capacity.

On Sunday Eskom said it would reduce the enforced outages to stage 2 from 5am on Monday. It did warn, however, there was “considerable risk to this outlook as the coal plant is highly unreliable and unpredictable”.

The power utility advised South Africans to prepare for permanent load-shedding between stages 2 and 3 for two years to allow it time to address maintenance issues.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read