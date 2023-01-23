Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the officer was hijacked when he was taking two victims home after opening cases at the police station.
“After dropping off the second victim, the commander was accosted by three males who drove with him to Winterveld where they abandoned the vehicle. Police have launched a manhunt for the three suspects.”
The commander was robbed off his belongings. The police van was later recovered.
“Police are calling on the community to hand over those responsible for this heinous crime. It cannot be that the same community we are protecting are attacking our members,” said Mathe.
TimesLIVE
Gauteng officer hijacked and robbed while in police van
Reporter
Image: Supplied
Police have launched a manhunt for three men who allegedly hijacked and robbed an operational commander from Temba police station, north of Pretoria, in the early hours on Sunday.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the officer was hijacked when he was taking two victims home after opening cases at the police station.
“After dropping off the second victim, the commander was accosted by three males who drove with him to Winterveld where they abandoned the vehicle. Police have launched a manhunt for the three suspects.”
The commander was robbed off his belongings. The police van was later recovered.
“Police are calling on the community to hand over those responsible for this heinous crime. It cannot be that the same community we are protecting are attacking our members,” said Mathe.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
World
News
News
News