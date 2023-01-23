‘Experiential learning’ college open new Bay campus
Eduvos offers wide range of courses including commerce, law, technology and applied science
Ushering in a new era of blended learning through experiential reality, the newly launched Eduvos Campus is looking to the future of education with all the hallmarks of a longstanding independent institution of higher learning.
The grand opening was marked on Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the campus in Second Avenue Newton Park before various stakeholders and members of the public...
Court reporter
