Chatty matric triumphs over odds
Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 23 January 2023
After she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) in grade 11, just after Covid-19 became a reality, Zoe Andrews dropped out of school due to depression and anxiety.
She returned to repeat the grade at Chatty Secondary School in 2021 and was part of the successful class of 2022...
Chatty matric triumphs over odds
After she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) in grade 11, just after Covid-19 became a reality, Zoe Andrews dropped out of school due to depression and anxiety.
She returned to repeat the grade at Chatty Secondary School in 2021 and was part of the successful class of 2022...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News