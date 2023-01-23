×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Chatty matric triumphs over odds

Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 23 January 2023

After she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) in grade 11, just after Covid-19 became a reality, Zoe Andrews dropped out of school due to depression and anxiety.

She returned to repeat the grade at Chatty Secondary School in 2021 and was part of the successful class of 2022...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read