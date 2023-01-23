×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Ballito child injured while doing a backflip into pool

23 January 2023
Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
A boy was injured when he attempted a backflip at a Ballito pool.
A boy was injured when he attempted a backflip at a Ballito pool.
Image: Medi Response

A young boy was injured when he attempted to do a backflip at a public pool in Ballito on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

According to Medi Response paramedics were called to the scene on Sunday. “Responding units were advised the youngster had attempted a backflip into a pool when he landed on his back, sustaining an injury”.

“The boy was managed for suspected spinal injuries and transported to hospital for further assessment.”

In a separate incident, also in Ballito on Sunday, a man who dived into a tidal pool was injured after striking his head on a rock.

The incident took place at Clarke Bay tidal pool.

“Crews responded to the incident and on arrival ascertained a man had dived into the pool and struck his head on a rock.”

Medi Response said the man was in a serious condition when he was taken to hospital.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read